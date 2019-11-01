© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vagus, baby! The vagus nerve & the gut
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • November 01, 2019
Cranial nerve X controls signals from gut to brain and brain to gut. This communication is vital to proper digestion. So many folks are having dis-ease and pain due to cortisol (the stress/ "death" hormone) irritating their insides.
New research shows the "gut" is a second brain (or even a primary one as Dr. Gundry says in The Longevity Paradox book) that must be fed well and taken care of.
We neutralize stress in the brain and help the parasympathetic system rest well.
New research shows the "gut" is a second brain (or even a primary one as Dr. Gundry says in The Longevity Paradox book) that must be fed well and taken care of.
We neutralize stress in the brain and help the parasympathetic system rest well.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.