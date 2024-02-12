A Revelation on the Marriage Supper of the Lamb 02/09/2024

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

Bible Chapters: Revelation 7, 18, & 19.

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.





For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church