Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Be a Renaissance Character 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #16
channel image
jroseland
131 Subscribers
17 views
Published 16 hours ago

We discuss becoming a Renaissance man (or lady) and (surprisingly fun) memory hacks for remembering details about people. If you stick around till the end you'll hear Jonathan's wacky philosophical technique for taking money from atheists at bars. The episode concludes with a completely unrelated yet badass story about dogs rescuing a baby.


What's in this one...

Listener question about "lacking words"

Being a renaissance character

My Renaissance interests

The character flaw common among the limitless

How to NOT be a Renaissance character

Modern renaissance characters

How to remember details about people

Digital tools for remembering details

Money-making Technique

Badass story


Read 📑 All resources mentioned

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/175-renaissance-character

Keywords
personal growthsocial skillsconfidencelifehackslimitless mindsetmemory systemsrenaissance characterpersonal detailsremember detailscorporate cognitive consulting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket