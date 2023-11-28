How to Be a Renaissance Character 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #16

We discuss becoming a Renaissance man (or lady) and (surprisingly fun) memory hacks for remembering details about people. If you stick around till the end you'll hear Jonathan's wacky philosophical technique for taking money from atheists at bars. The episode concludes with a completely unrelated yet badass story about dogs rescuing a baby.
What's in this one...
Listener question about "lacking words"
Being a renaissance character
My Renaissance interests
The character flaw common among the limitless
How to NOT be a Renaissance character
Modern renaissance characters
How to remember details about people
Digital tools for remembering details
Money-making Technique
Badass story
