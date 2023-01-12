Student dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy - Jordan Brister - Las Vegas (USA)

A high school senior has died after experiencing a cardiac arrest at Amplus Academy in Spring Valley, according to a Facebook post from the school.
"The Amplus community sends our love and condolences to the Brister family as well as to all of Jordan's family, friends and acquaintances," the post reads.
A GoFundMe made in memory of the student — identified as Jordan Tyler Brister — says he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest "with no explanation why."
This death comes after another high school student — 16-year-old Ashari Hughes — also collapsed and died during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School.
The page also says that Brister was a senior and planned on joining the military after graduating high school.
https://www.ktnv.com/news/student-dies-after-suffering-cardiac-arrest-at-amplus-academy
