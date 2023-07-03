Meditation guru Tim Brown (49) had died suddenly - Sydney (Jul'23)

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Sydney's elite rocked by sudden and unexpected death of celebrity meditation guru Tim Brown at age 49
By JIMMY BRIGGS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA
PUBLISHED: 22:20 EDT, 30 June 2023 | UPDATED: 23:37 EDT, 30 June 2023
Celebrity meditation guru Tim Brown has died in Sydney at the age of 49.
The health and wellness expert had worked as a meditation guru since 2001 and boasted a wealth of A-list celebrity clients.
Brown's family took to Instagram earlier this week to share the heartbreaking news.
'On Monday we lost this beautiful soul. Teacher, mentor, guide, friend, son, brother, husband and father,' they began.
'Our hearts are breaking and for now there are no words. We know there are so many of you grieving with us and we feel your immeasurable love and support.
'All of us, need space and time to gather ourselves, and for now that is all you can give. We will, in time, gather to celebrate his remarkable legacy.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuTsCdz0tV0
https://www.smh.com.au/culture/celebrity/the-man-who-taught-inner-peace-to-sydney-s-a-list-dies-20230627-p5djsc.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12253097/Celebrity-meditation-guru-Tim-Brown-dead-49.html
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