Mark 10:24 - them that trust in riches - missing in the NIV, ESV, ect
ABC CHRISTIAN
Published 16 hours ago

Mark 10:24 And the disciples were astonished at his words. But Jesus answereth again, and saith unto them, Children, how hard is it for them that trust in riches to enter into the kingdom of God!

