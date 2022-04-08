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Obama's Return for another Biden 2:22 ritual - The Weeknd Drops "Out of Time" - and more
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124 views • April 08, 2022
Highlights of this video:
Obama's Return for another Biden 2:22 ritual as he signs the ACA. Obama refers to Biden as the Vice President, which evokes the earlier season that includes 2012.
The Weeknd Drops the song, "Out of Time" and in the outro, "DJ" Jim Carrey spins up a ritual, mocking the "rapture"/resurrection, with Sunrise/"Son rise" resonance and time-binding Code 666.
"Back to the Future" reprise Delorean E-22V-22 teaser tweet
Multiverse (2019) title screen decoding - infinity inversion through the V-22
Captain Nova (2021) "A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster."
Yankee Candle "Take a moment to reset..."
Reading of the scriptures
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Biden222Outtatime.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Obama's Return for another Biden 2:22 ritual as he signs the ACA. Obama refers to Biden as the Vice President, which evokes the earlier season that includes 2012.
The Weeknd Drops the song, "Out of Time" and in the outro, "DJ" Jim Carrey spins up a ritual, mocking the "rapture"/resurrection, with Sunrise/"Son rise" resonance and time-binding Code 666.
"Back to the Future" reprise Delorean E-22V-22 teaser tweet
Multiverse (2019) title screen decoding - infinity inversion through the V-22
Captain Nova (2021) "A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster."
Yankee Candle "Take a moment to reset..."
Reading of the scriptures
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Biden222Outtatime.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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