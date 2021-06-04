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FORBIDDEN HEALTH Andreas Kalcker & Catherine Edwards
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
Healing Disease - MMS - CLO2
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7773 views • June 04, 2021
I was so honoured to be able to talk to Dr Andreas Kalcker about his amazing work with CDS and MMS – truly a miracle cure for so many – much needed by humans and animals alike. Please support his work via the following website, and I really recommend his courses and books

Dr Andreas Kalcker

https://andreaskalcker.com/en/

https://www.comusav.com/

https://lvwg.org/

and sign up to https://saludprohibida.com/. which is www.forbiddenhealth.com

Original source: https://catherineedwards.life/aiovg_videos/dr-andreas-kalcker-catherine-edwards-forbidden-health-cds-mms-healing-miracles-2nd-june-21/

The Universal Antidote Documentary. Watch Here:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/

https://rumble.com/c/c-537305

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q

Everyone needs to learn about this. It will change the entire world.

Andreas's website: https://andreaskalcker.com/

Oneness Labs: http://bit.ly/3jznE4G

The Universal Antidote: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html

Latest research paper on Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2.pdf

Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 4000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com

We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.

Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/

Other free how-to videos.
G2CU: Information and free help on how to use MMS. Free Zoom Room to help. https://www.miracleofwater.com/

https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.

Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Keywords
healthmmschlorine dioxidehealingclo2covid-19caronavirusandreas kalckerthe universal antidote
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