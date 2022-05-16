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According to Preliminary Information, about 300 Militants Left Azovstal. About 50 of them were Wounded. 051622
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141 views • May 16, 2022
According to preliminary information, about 300 militants left Azovstal. About 50 of them were wounded. They are now being taken to the Central Regional Hospital of Novoazovsk, where they will be provided with the necessary medical care. The rest were taken away by buses in the direction of Yelenovka
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