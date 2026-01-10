HIAS, the Jewish Immigration Network, and the Charitable Scam of U.S. Refugee Resettlement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploring the history of Jewish immigration to America from the late 19th century, the founding of HIAS, and its evolution into aiding global refugees. Examines nonprofit organizations’ roles in resettlement, government funding mechanisms, and broader societal impacts on resources and communities.
#HIAS #ImmigrationHistory #RefugeeResettlement #NonprofitFunding #AmericanSociety