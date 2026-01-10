BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HIAS, the Jewish Immigration Network, and the Charitable Scam of U.S. Refugee Resettlement
Real Free News
Real Free News
108 followers
39 views • 2 days ago

Exploring the history of Jewish immigration to America from the late 19th century, the founding of HIAS, and its evolution into aiding global refugees. Examines nonprofit organizations’ roles in resettlement, government funding mechanisms, and broader societal impacts on resources and communities.
#HIAS #ImmigrationHistory #RefugeeResettlement #NonprofitFunding #AmericanSociety

immigrationjewishnetworkrefugeehias
