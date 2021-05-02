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Vera Sharav , an admirable lady calls out the Mask for what it is (a Stigma)
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100 views • May 02, 2021
Vera Sharav -Sharav was born in Romania and survived the Holocaust as a child; her father did not survive. Her mother emigrated to the United States while she was cared for by relatives; she rejoined her mother, in New York City, when she was 8. She attended City College of New York and studied art history, and after marriage and two children she went back to school, to the Pratt Institute, where in 1971 she received her master's in library science.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vera_Sharav
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vera_Sharav
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