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Obama [all of US Government] lets slip what they truly think of "we the people"
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412 views • June 15, 2021
Obama [all of US Government] lets slip what they truly think of "we the people".
"This video has been deleted from every platform (including google) years ago. It took me along time to find it. make it go viral!"
Original Video was on Brighteon, I threw it up on my [14thj] YouTube Channel. It will prob get taken down but ill just make my 15th channel and keep on trucking.
Easy to share!
https://www.brighteon.com/6b101ff3-6447-4010-95c3-4fc09591be22
https://youtu.be/dvjEFyhKKao
"This video has been deleted from every platform (including google) years ago. It took me along time to find it. make it go viral!"
Original Video was on Brighteon, I threw it up on my [14thj] YouTube Channel. It will prob get taken down but ill just make my 15th channel and keep on trucking.
Easy to share!
https://www.brighteon.com/6b101ff3-6447-4010-95c3-4fc09591be22
https://youtu.be/dvjEFyhKKao
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