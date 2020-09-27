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Dr.Hofmann describes CRIMINAL DIRTY PIG BIO-MEDICAL CARTEL
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35 views • September 27, 2020
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government Dr. Hofmann is right in calling the politician made virus hysteria - a world-wide dictatorship – that we are heading into - but it also can described as GREEDY FUCKING PIECE OF SHIT FUCKING MURDEROUS CRIMINAL PIGS CARTEL - https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
DR. GUIDO HOFMANN:
DR. GUIDO HOFMANN:
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