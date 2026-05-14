ABORTION ACTIVIST LEFT SPEECHLESS IN VIRAL VIDEO❗

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Brandon Gill grills an abortion activist...but be clear, it's just an euphemism for INFANT MURDER
Brace yourself for this one. I want to show what a SEARED conscience looks like and what Satan tries to with issues like ab*rtion 💯
Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E9ToHgCGS/
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/arpliu [thanks to https://nrlc.org/nrlnewstoday/2025/03/these-two-abortionists-are-estimated-to-have-killed-more-than-300000-human-beings/ 🖲]