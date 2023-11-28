⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (28 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, helicopters and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces delivered strikes at AFU manpower and hardware near Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops and two pickup trucks.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery took more advantageous lines and positions near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, three AFU attacks were repelled and enemy manpower and hardware suffered losses near Chasov Yar, Kleshcheyevka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 135 Ukrainian troops and three pickup trucks were neutralised in this direction during the day.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 72nd Mechanised Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novomikhailovka, Ugledar, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 75 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by an AFU assault group close to Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region). In addition, air strikes and artillery fire struck the personnel and hardware of the 65th and 118th mechanised brigades close to Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery fire and air strikes, the AFU suffered losses of 40 troops killed and wounded, five motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit the following facilities: AFU UAV Training and Application Centre, an aviation fuel depot, three detection radars (two P-18 and one ST-68), as well as manpower and military hardware in 103 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence forces intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles. Furthermore, during the day, six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Fedoseyevka, Shipilovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Komsomolskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 542 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,263 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,659 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,194 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,698 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.