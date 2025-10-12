Leveraged Capital Brings Abraham Accords Peace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leverage: "Peace through strength, and stability through shared prosperity. In today’s Middle East, capital is the essence of leverage, and leverage is peace." The Arab Weekly President Trump and Jared Kushner have discovered the winning formula for Middle East peace. Create profitable trade deals with Middle East leaders so they will leverage the the malcontents and rogue nations. It's working. The Bible states a time of peace and safety prior to the final seven years. We may be watching the time of peace and safety being forged via deals and leverage.