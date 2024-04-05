Create New Account
Holy SH_T! Kosovo is about to become the next Ukraine, and Serbia is FURIOUS - Redacted News
Published 16 hours ago

The European Council is recommending adding Kosovo to its ranks and Serbia is not happy about this. Does this mean Kosovo is the next Ukraine? Nik Stankovic joins us today. He is Serbian and an an expert in Asian and Serbian politics.

politicswarkosovoserbia

