© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (election 2020, rona virus/vax, Big Tech censorship) (Dec. 7, 2020)
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • December 08, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss election 2020, cornholio virus/vaccine, Big Tech censorship, and other news, politics, current events. Controversial counterpropaganda.
Recorded Dec. 7, 2020 (Pearl Harbor Day)
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2): https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Recorded Dec. 7, 2020 (Pearl Harbor Day)
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2): https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.