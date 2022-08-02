The Secret Life of the Word Processor (Full Length)

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The name 'Word Processor' was invented by IBM. Their first machines were very difficult to use because they had no screen. A draft version was typed and stored on a magnetic card. After correcting the draft it could be automatically retyped, stopping wherever a change was needed.
Accompanying Sheet:
http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com/i...
Please see http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com for more information.
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