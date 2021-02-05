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Digital Immigration Problems and the Looming Ban Hammer Horde Insurgency
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10 views • February 05, 2021
I was hit with the Ban Hammer on minds and they resolved the issue within 15 minutes to their credit. In this vid I'm just warning you folks the SJW/Prog drone hordes are leaving the Hive Mind Utopias because you're not there and they must eradicate you.
Resistance Is Futile
Thanks for liking, watching and sharing
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Resistance Is Futile
Thanks for liking, watching and sharing
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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