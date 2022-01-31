CANADA'S FREEDOM CONVOY IS A WORLDWIDE POLITICAL TSUNAMI

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Millions of Canadians, led by working class truckers, have put their foot down on the political class that has kept them hostage for the past two years. The media hacks scream "extremism" but the movement is going worldwide. Also today - Fauci says three jabs for your kids; Malone disagrees - who do you trust? And UK health workers see the end of the vax mandate.