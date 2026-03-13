💥🇮🇱 Missile strike, reportedly on the Nevatim Airbase. (unconfirmed reports, although that could mean that it was hit?)

(Social media footage shows the moment of impact in southern Israel, also another video shows what looks like a hit, but video too short to post.).. Cynthia

Cynthia... from AI Overview - (Nevatim Airbase (Air Force Base 28), located in Israel's Negev desert, is one of the Israeli Air Force's most strategic facilities, hosting F-35I "Adir" stealth fighters, aerial refueling tankers, transport planes, and aerial intelligence units)

Adding:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has issued an evacuation order in Tel Aviv.

Residents in the red-marked area of Ramat Gan are instructed to evacuate immediately and head south. Evacuation must take place only via Route 4.

Your government is lying to you. The war has not started yet.

Adding:

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Council of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthi's, in Yemen):

The decision was made to militarily stand by Iran, and the zero hour will be announced at the appropriate time."







