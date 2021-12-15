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'GRAPHENE OXIDE' DETECTED IN THE 'PREVENAR 13' PNEUMOCCAL 'VACCINE' (QUINTA COLUMNA REPORTS)
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70 views • December 15, 2021
'GRAPHENE OXIDE' DETECTED IN THE 'PREVENAR 13' PNEUMOCCAL 'VACCINE' (QUINTA COLUMNA REPORTS)
Quinta Columna / Ricardo Delgado / Orwell City
====================
(world orders review)
====================
'GRAPHENE OXIDE' Detected in the 'Prevenar 13' PNEUMOCCAL 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcdQslx4EMi3/ [SHARE]
====================
Please visit Orwell City Reports to view the unedited transcript and review all the slides
@ https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/prevenar-13.html
====================
In the nightly program of a few hours ago, La Quinta Columna showed photographs taken by optical microscopy that reveal the presence of the toxic nanomaterial graphene oxide in the pneumococcal vaccine Prevenar 13. It should be noted that spectroscopy will be performed on each element visually recognized as graphene to corroborate the theory.
On a separate note, Orwell City announces that tomorrow night, the second report on the analysis of COVID vaccines in the world will be made public in a Chilean radio station. Orwell City will be keeping an eye and bring the information in English as soon as possible. In the meantime, Orwell City invites you to watch the video on what was found in the Prevenar 13 vaccine.
===
we have analyzed under the microscope the vaccine Prevenar 13, an anti-pneumococcal vaccine. A vaccine of the calendar that's traditionally in the calendar. It's precisely for the youngest, for children, including infants from 6 months onwards.
Let's see what material we have found there. Because, normally, when we look at the optical microscope that has a quality of 60x to 100x, 200x, 400x, or 1000x at the most, we should see microscopic substances. And the only visible ones should be salts. Salts that look like crystals and that are used in the dissolution itself. And something else. And little else. Maybe some metal, but very few.
However, we have come across for the umpteenth time this graphene-like material that we have seen so much. Particularly, in the misnamed anti-COVID vaccines. Of course, indeed, they're actually pro-COVID vaccines.
This material has a very special feature. It not only has an identity trace when analyzed or radiated with micro Raman spectroscopy, as Dr. Campra already did, but under the optical microscope, it looks like it had folds. As if it were a kleenex tissue at the bottom of a swimming pool. At the same time, it tends to fold back on its edges. These are graphene nanosheets. Let's look at these images that we have taken from the Prevent 13 vaccine today.
, through spectroscopy, and measure the identity fingerprint, in all likelihood it'll give us the two peaks characteristic of reduced graphene oxide. In addition, it's likely to be doped with some metals. Here you see the fold. The folded edge. It has the appearance of graphene nanosheets.
...
If you take as a positive control the graphene oxide that they sell, for example, in any store, you'll see that this type or typology of objects —as we did in the past in some video of La Quinta Columna—, is distributed as an aqueous solution of graphene dispersion. Like a new type of nanotechnology introduced in vials with a purpose that you already know. If you see, it has the very characteristic appearance that already appeared in Dr. Campra's preliminary report back on June 28.
This appearance of nano-ribbons is also graphene-based. Well, that was the Prevenir 13 vaccine video. In just four droplets under the microscope.
We often wonder why any hospital that has a good microscope —at least an optical microscope— doesn't analyze the remains of a vaccine. Because, supposedly, there must be nanoparticles. Nanoparticles. Therefore, they shouldn't be visible under an optical microscope.
And, moreover, they should be homogeneous. And only visible, in any case, an electron microscope. As we saw them, as you know, in that preliminary report by Dr. Campra. And why don't they check themselves that these graphene-based nanosheet structures do indeed exist? Because when we subjected it to spectroscopy it gave the fingerprint of the identity of graphene oxide. Moreover, there are the patents of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism itself on the official website of the Spanish government and other international health ministries. So, why do you continue to deny it? Well. We do know why: because they continue to cover up the murder weapon. So, all those really covering this up are accomplices of a covert genocide. They're, literally, criminals and murderers in the service of supranational entities. Pharmaceutical corporations included. To reduce the world's population and, of course, neuromodulate it.
Quinta Columna / Ricardo Delgado / Orwell City
====================
(world orders review)
====================
'GRAPHENE OXIDE' Detected in the 'Prevenar 13' PNEUMOCCAL 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcdQslx4EMi3/ [SHARE]
====================
Please visit Orwell City Reports to view the unedited transcript and review all the slides
@ https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/prevenar-13.html
====================
In the nightly program of a few hours ago, La Quinta Columna showed photographs taken by optical microscopy that reveal the presence of the toxic nanomaterial graphene oxide in the pneumococcal vaccine Prevenar 13. It should be noted that spectroscopy will be performed on each element visually recognized as graphene to corroborate the theory.
On a separate note, Orwell City announces that tomorrow night, the second report on the analysis of COVID vaccines in the world will be made public in a Chilean radio station. Orwell City will be keeping an eye and bring the information in English as soon as possible. In the meantime, Orwell City invites you to watch the video on what was found in the Prevenar 13 vaccine.
===
we have analyzed under the microscope the vaccine Prevenar 13, an anti-pneumococcal vaccine. A vaccine of the calendar that's traditionally in the calendar. It's precisely for the youngest, for children, including infants from 6 months onwards.
Let's see what material we have found there. Because, normally, when we look at the optical microscope that has a quality of 60x to 100x, 200x, 400x, or 1000x at the most, we should see microscopic substances. And the only visible ones should be salts. Salts that look like crystals and that are used in the dissolution itself. And something else. And little else. Maybe some metal, but very few.
However, we have come across for the umpteenth time this graphene-like material that we have seen so much. Particularly, in the misnamed anti-COVID vaccines. Of course, indeed, they're actually pro-COVID vaccines.
This material has a very special feature. It not only has an identity trace when analyzed or radiated with micro Raman spectroscopy, as Dr. Campra already did, but under the optical microscope, it looks like it had folds. As if it were a kleenex tissue at the bottom of a swimming pool. At the same time, it tends to fold back on its edges. These are graphene nanosheets. Let's look at these images that we have taken from the Prevent 13 vaccine today.
, through spectroscopy, and measure the identity fingerprint, in all likelihood it'll give us the two peaks characteristic of reduced graphene oxide. In addition, it's likely to be doped with some metals. Here you see the fold. The folded edge. It has the appearance of graphene nanosheets.
...
If you take as a positive control the graphene oxide that they sell, for example, in any store, you'll see that this type or typology of objects —as we did in the past in some video of La Quinta Columna—, is distributed as an aqueous solution of graphene dispersion. Like a new type of nanotechnology introduced in vials with a purpose that you already know. If you see, it has the very characteristic appearance that already appeared in Dr. Campra's preliminary report back on June 28.
This appearance of nano-ribbons is also graphene-based. Well, that was the Prevenir 13 vaccine video. In just four droplets under the microscope.
We often wonder why any hospital that has a good microscope —at least an optical microscope— doesn't analyze the remains of a vaccine. Because, supposedly, there must be nanoparticles. Nanoparticles. Therefore, they shouldn't be visible under an optical microscope.
And, moreover, they should be homogeneous. And only visible, in any case, an electron microscope. As we saw them, as you know, in that preliminary report by Dr. Campra. And why don't they check themselves that these graphene-based nanosheet structures do indeed exist? Because when we subjected it to spectroscopy it gave the fingerprint of the identity of graphene oxide. Moreover, there are the patents of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism itself on the official website of the Spanish government and other international health ministries. So, why do you continue to deny it? Well. We do know why: because they continue to cover up the murder weapon. So, all those really covering this up are accomplices of a covert genocide. They're, literally, criminals and murderers in the service of supranational entities. Pharmaceutical corporations included. To reduce the world's population and, of course, neuromodulate it.
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