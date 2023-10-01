Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ERNEST BIGOT: Short Bus Dem Socialist Pulls Fire Alarm to Disrupt Congressional Vote
channel image
Recharge Freedom
316 Subscribers
60 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ernest Bigot describes the horrific actions of Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his pulling a fire alarm "accidentally" in an effort to disrupt a Congressional vote to keep the government open.

He should go to jail under the same charge that those who walked into the capitol on January 6th did, interrupting a governmental proceeding.


#jamaalbowman #congress #hypocrisy

Keywords
satiredemocratkevin mccarthyus congresshypocrisyhumorus politicsdemocracydemocrat socialistadam carollajanuary 6marjorie taylor greenejamaal bowmanblind justicetwo-tiered justice systemofficial congressional proceedingearnest bigot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket