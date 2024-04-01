It's all about PERCEPTION OF REALITY; not reality in and of itself - who DARES...WINS 🥸





Crawling to your next vax appointment?

Better get started now!





This video was just begging for the Prokofiev.

music : Prokofiev - Dance of the Knights

video: crawling to your next vax -unknown author (if you know let me know so I can give credit and link).





It's Art!





I would be remiss if I didn't point out the incredible wonders and choreography this piece of music was originally intended for. https://youtu.be/4FgHHSDA7YU

the video above is like its doppelganger





CDC Quietly Declares Unboosted Equals Unvaccinated

The message is clear — if you are vaccinated but un-boosted, you need to take the same level of precaution as those who have never been vaccinated. https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/cdcs-sudden-change-in-quarantine-guidance-exposes-arbitrary-nature-of-covid-policy/





https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html





https://www.aetv.com/real-crime/jim-jones-drugs-jonestown-control-peoples-temple





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNyPNY506JY