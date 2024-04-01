Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CRAWLING TO YOUR NEXT 😷💉☠⚰🪦 VAX APPOINTMENT
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
508 Subscribers
310 views
Published Yesterday

It's all about PERCEPTION OF REALITY; not reality in and of itself - who DARES...WINS 🥸


Crawling to your next vax appointment?

Better get started now!


This video was just begging for the Prokofiev.

music : Prokofiev - Dance of the Knights

video: crawling to your next vax -unknown author (if you know let me know so I can give credit and link).


It's Art!


I would be remiss if I didn't point out the incredible wonders and choreography this piece of music was originally intended for. https://youtu.be/4FgHHSDA7YU

the video above is like its doppelganger


CDC Quietly Declares Unboosted Equals Unvaccinated

The message is clear — if you are vaccinated but un-boosted, you need to take the same level of precaution as those who have never been vaccinated. https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/cdcs-sudden-change-in-quarantine-guidance-exposes-arbitrary-nature-of-covid-policy/


https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html


https://www.aetv.com/real-crime/jim-jones-drugs-jonestown-control-peoples-temple


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNyPNY506JY

Keywords
white genocidemulti pronged attackvaxtardsspqrcrawling to your next vax appointment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket