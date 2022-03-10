The Insurrection That Wasn't: Jan. 6

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Secret Admirer
* NYT reporter accused TCT of ‘conspiracy theories’.
* Except he’s not saying that in private.
* He admits there were FBI informants in the Jan 6th capitol riot.
p.s. The pee tape doesn’t exist; and Russia collusion was a hoax.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 March 2022
Project Veritas Just Exposed A Sick Truth About The New York Times