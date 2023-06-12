Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wrongful Arrest of "Pride" Counter Protest Preacher Dropped -- Not Nearly Enough
77 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago |

Reading PA, police Sergeant Bradley wrongfully arrested Damon Atkins and made up charges against him, which included fighting. The only thing that exonerated Mr. Atkins was a video that was shot of the event. The brazen falsification of charges, along with the wrongful arrest, should result not only in the loss of job for the police officer, but a large verdict for trampling on his civil rights, and wrongful arrest.#freespeech #pride #woke #firstamendment


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4



MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechpridefirst amendmentreadingtyrantsauthoritariansstreet preacherpride eventreading pennsylvaniadamon atkinspride protestcounter protestersergeant bradleyreading papennsylvania policebad policing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket