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Neil Oliver: Are We Stupid? (The Elephant In The Room Is The COVID-19 Vaccine)
Neil Oliver: "In the midst of one report after another of otherwise unexplained sudden deaths in the past 18 months or so, the only emergent variable, the only new thing in the world that we're not allowed to discuss, absolutely not allowed to discuss, far less point accusatory fingers at, is the mass vaccination program. Again, I asked the question I posed at the top of this piece. Are we stupid, or are we just being treated as if we're stupid? Which is it?"
Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmziW3E3k38
Neil Oliver: Corrupt Drug Companies, Dangerous Vaccines & Governments You Can't Trust
https://rumble.com/vw927e-neil-oliver-corrupt-drug-companies-dangerous-vaccines-and-governments-you-c.html
Neil Oliver: Children Have Born The Brunt Of The Covid-19 Pandemic
https://rumble.com/vuvi0a-neil-oliver-children-have-born-the-brunt-of-the-covid-19-pandemic.html
Neil Oliver: What Has Been Done These Last Two Years Will Be Hard To Forgive
https://rumble.com/vt3g9c-neil-oliver-what-has-been-done-these-last-two-years-will-be-hard-to-forgive.html