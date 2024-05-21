THIS IS HOW INSURANCE COMPANIES BANKRUPT DOCTORS THAT REFUSE TO VACCINATE CHILDREN

It is always about the damn money. Murder of children for $$$. Follow the money. One doctor tells all — doctors are PAID not to notice adverse effects like SIDS and autism — by insurance companies!





1 Timothy 6:10

For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. And some people, craving money, have wandered from the true faith and pierced themselves with many sorrows.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



