Cancer: causes exposed and how to survive!!

Cancer diagnoses are heading toward #1 on the cause of death for Americans!! Of-course, this is if you do not include deaths from MD's prescribing poisonous drugs. I answer several important questions regarding a cause of Cancer and how it works to change your DNA. More importantly, I share how to survive. This video discusses Chromium as an essential mineral and how it becomes cancer causing. Then how to reduce it back to essential.
