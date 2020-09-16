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Astral Projection and Remote Viewing. An exercise in ancient Abulafian prophetic meditation
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Astral Projection and Remote Viewing.
An exercise in ancient Abulafian prophetic meditation.
Since Biblical times, it has been well known to us that we live in a reality
far greater than what our physical senses can experience.
Yet, there is something within each of us that can be accessed,
through which we can gain access to these other realities.
This lesson transcends the limitations of religion
and will provide practical instruction
as to how one can train oneself to enter the higher domains, safely.
The example given in this lesson
will direct the student to travel and view
the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in Uman
for the Rosh HaShana celebration.
For an elaboration of Abulafian meditative techniques, please see this essay:
http://www.koshertorah.com/PDF/hayei6...
Please subscribe to our YouTube channel
and help support the growth of our KosherTorah School.
Please share this and our other videos.
Help us get the word out.
Thank you.
Please help support our KosherTorah School.
Express your support here: http://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Thank you again for your support.
An exercise in ancient Abulafian prophetic meditation.
Since Biblical times, it has been well known to us that we live in a reality
far greater than what our physical senses can experience.
Yet, there is something within each of us that can be accessed,
through which we can gain access to these other realities.
This lesson transcends the limitations of religion
and will provide practical instruction
as to how one can train oneself to enter the higher domains, safely.
The example given in this lesson
will direct the student to travel and view
the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in Uman
for the Rosh HaShana celebration.
For an elaboration of Abulafian meditative techniques, please see this essay:
http://www.koshertorah.com/PDF/hayei6...
Please subscribe to our YouTube channel
and help support the growth of our KosherTorah School.
Please share this and our other videos.
Help us get the word out.
Thank you.
Please help support our KosherTorah School.
Express your support here: http://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Thank you again for your support.
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