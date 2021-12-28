© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Card Reading for Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • December 28, 2021
Today's card is all about love and support. With that card, I also want to share my orgonite pyramid that a friend gifted me. Before we get into the reading, I explain a little bit about what these pyramids do, how they are made, and what they can help us with.
If you would like distance Reiki or individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Some links for Orgonite Pyramids:
Kathy HIll doesn't have a shop website but she is (unfortunately) on FB, and her work is truly beautiful: https://www.facebook.com/NatureCreated2/posts/3170035509892002
A good explanation and history of orgon energy: https://www.olivenorma.com/blogs/news/what-is-orgone-energy-everything-you-need-to-know-about-orgone
How to use an orgonite pyramid: https://vivaglammagazine.com/crystal-healing-how-to-use-an-orgonite-pyramid-properly/
If you would like distance Reiki or individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Some links for Orgonite Pyramids:
Kathy HIll doesn't have a shop website but she is (unfortunately) on FB, and her work is truly beautiful: https://www.facebook.com/NatureCreated2/posts/3170035509892002
A good explanation and history of orgon energy: https://www.olivenorma.com/blogs/news/what-is-orgone-energy-everything-you-need-to-know-about-orgone
How to use an orgonite pyramid: https://vivaglammagazine.com/crystal-healing-how-to-use-an-orgonite-pyramid-properly/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.