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NIGHT SHADOWS 04082022 -- Steve Fletcher joins the show -- Stealth Famine, Great Reset, 4-11 Code, 2022, the Arrival
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251 views • April 09, 2022
Three days for the next 4-11 and so what does it mean? It seems very odd that the date 4-11 has been selected out by the Lord but it still remains a MYSTERY - is it a date? A number? People are reporting that the number 411 is popping up everywhere but we still are not sure what it really means - does it refer to April 11th, 2022 or possibly November 4th, 2022? Time will unravel this mystery, but 2022 is certainly a year to watch for major changes as the New World Order emerges out of the shadows. More evidence of the mRNA dangers as people are perishing the world over as the elite attempt to cover it up - lots of news behind the curtain you need to know about and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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