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SOS to the world deadly window Dec 29, 2021 – You Have Been Warned!
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145 views • December 25, 2021
Three shot in a suburban Chicago mall - This Plutonic window is the reptilius red carpet and those nasty entities will soon become deadly and very active as we get closer to the end of the month! Pay attention to my video warnings www.drturi.com
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