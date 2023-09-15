4. How to Recategorize "Exceptions" Back Into Your Record (2.0 Migration)

Your illnesses, allergies, medications and past medical treatments are grouped together in categories. When you login to the new system, your previous records/reports would have been automatically recategorized.

Some of your previous records, however, will be homeless. This is because there are new categories and the record may fit in multiple categories. These homeless records/reports are known as "Exceptions".

This video will show you how to recategorize "exceptions" so that they reappear on the dashboard as part of your main record.

In this video you will also learn how to delete unwanted or duplicated records.

SUPPORT: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html

WRITTEN GUIDES: https://controlgroup.coop/support/index.html

CONTROL GROUP WEBSITE: https://controlgroup.coop/