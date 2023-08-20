Dr.SHIVA™ - Fake Citizens & Fake Patriots. THIS Is What Real Citizenship Means

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Dr. Shiva
August 19, 2023
Many speak the rhetoric of patriotism & citizenship, but their actions are parasitic at the expense of true patriots & real citizens.
In this video, I explain what’s real patriotism & why “service is citizenship."
-Dr.SHIVA
Shiva4President.com
TruthFreedomHealth.com
Link to post with full video & transcript:
https://vashiva.com/what-is-citizensh...
Time for US.
Shiva4President.com
Get Educated, or Be Enslaved
TruthFreedomHealth.com
To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGU6S7enk0o