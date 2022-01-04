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Global Exclusive: Pentagon Documents Confirm Governments Using “Mass Formation Psychosis” to “Brainwash Population” - FULL SHOW 1/3/22
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310 views • January 04, 2022
Humanity is literally in a fight for its very survival as the globalists attempt to slam the door shut with permanent lockdowns while Fauci announces that the boosted and vaccinated should remain home! Also, Dr. Malone’s explosive interviews are trailblazing the fight against medical tyranny! Tune in & share this exclusive information NOW!
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