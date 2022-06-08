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72% of The U.S. Have Said NO To The Covid Shots The vaccine programme was an abject failure
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240 views • June 08, 2022
72% of The U.S. Have Said NO To The Covid Shots
The vaccine programme was an abject failure
Dr. Andy Wakefield:
Bill Gates tried to fully vaccinate the entire global population and he failed; he is a broken man
They have attrited public confidence. They will not get it back
The vaccine programme was an abject failure
Dr. Andy Wakefield:
Bill Gates tried to fully vaccinate the entire global population and he failed; he is a broken man
They have attrited public confidence. They will not get it back
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