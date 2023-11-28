FBI and CDC Coverup of the Chinese Bioweapons Lab Found in California

Why did the FBI and the CDC coverup and refuse to investigate the bioweapons lab run by China? This is a must see video, because it is hard to believe it is true!





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - More information about the Chinese bioweapons lab found in California.

https://americasvoice.news/video/FeDPy0vHuQae4ZB/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



