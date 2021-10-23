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Anthony’s perspective on the Constitution and Process of Government
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Anthony is a senior in a Florida High School who unselfishly
provides what he is observing; his curiosity raises many questions about what the future may bring.
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
His political perspective and knowledge should leave you wondering how aware others are at his age, and how much they are influenced by
education or if they are even aware of how government functions.
Parents should find his weekly show informational, particularly those with children close to his age.
In this show, Anthony shares his outlook on:
*The 1st Amendment
*Political Speech, and the Right to Petition the Government
*Social Media
Find Anthony and the FWG Broadcasting schedule on https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
provides what he is observing; his curiosity raises many questions about what the future may bring.
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
Join for more: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
His political perspective and knowledge should leave you wondering how aware others are at his age, and how much they are influenced by
education or if they are even aware of how government functions.
Parents should find his weekly show informational, particularly those with children close to his age.
In this show, Anthony shares his outlook on:
*The 1st Amendment
*Political Speech, and the Right to Petition the Government
*Social Media
Find Anthony and the FWG Broadcasting schedule on https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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