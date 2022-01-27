Dr. Ben Marble: "Fauci Is The Greatest Mass Murderer In the History of the World"

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(Jan. 23, 2022) Dr. Marble told Alicia Powe at the Defeat the Mandate rally in Washington, DC., “This is mass genocide. Nazi Fauci is the greatest mass murderer in the history of the world. He needs to be arrested and on trial for Nuremberg 2.0 along with Bill Gates of hell, and George ‘Sarass’, Nazi Klaus Schwab – all the billionaire elite.”
Article by Alicia Powe: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-doctor-treating-covid-patients-free-fauci-greatest-mass-murderer-history-hellspitals-new-concentration-camps/
Dr. Ben Marble: https://myfreedoctor.com/