Situation Update, Nov 4, 2022 - Venom peptide aerial drone release weapon system patent uncovered

0:00 Intro

3:45 Elections

19:50 Food Scarcity

37:45 Economic News

50:30 Bombshell Story

1:20:22 Kerri Rivera





- Up to a million Democrats can't vote because of vaccine injury or death

- First election in the post-vaccine genocide era

- Tonga volcanic eruption achieved unprecedented water vapor plume

- Will cause crop failures across the planet for 2 years to come

- Stephen Colbert begs to join the globalist illuminati and push depopulation

- Democrats PROJECT their own agenda, claiming Republicans will murder children

- HALF of college students demand DEATH penalty for "offensive" speech

- Bombshell science study finds VENOM peptides in covid victims

- Dr. Bryan Ardis is proven correct with "venom theory"

- Synthesized venom peptides can be mass produced using engineered e.coli

- mRNA shots can inject people with instructions to produce venom peptides

- Transforms the human body into a venom factory, poisoning from within

- Synthetic venom peptides can be mass produced and freeze dried

- Patent uncovered for aerial drone delivery of chemical and biological weapons

- Ukraine caught trying to buy long-range bioweapon drones for spraying toxins

- US Patent #US8967029B1 describes delivery of biological agents to kill the masses

- Patent filed by "Toxic mosquito aerial release system CRT Trust"

- Designed to "sicken and kill large masses of enemy troops"

- Viral outbreaks can be FAKED by dropping venom peptides on populations





