26. Разумный подход

Я знаю, что завидовать негоже,
И помня, что и сам не лыком шит,
Иду вперёд и делаю, что должен,
И от меня моё не убежит.
А если не удастся сделать что-то,
Начну сначала, выучив урок,
Пересмотрю параметры и сроки,
И получу желаемый исход.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.