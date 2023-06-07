The Mondo Show I American Culture and Saving Grace with Pastor Todd Coconato!

Mondo welcomes Pastor Todd Coconato to the program to talk about the Church, what’s happening in the world today, and what’s happening in American culture. Pastor Todd grew up in Hollywood as a child actor, got caught up in the Hollywood lifestyle of clubs, drugs, and money. One night, he was stabbed nine times and almost died! And that led to a supernatural encounter with Jesus! Tune in today and hear this amazing, saving grace story, along with his discussion with Mondo about the state of our American culture and what believers must do, in love, to stand up for what’s right!

