BIOLABS IN YOUR BACKYARD

https://www.dni.gov/files/BIOLAB_Slides.pdf

https://thebulletin.org/2020/03/hot-zone-in-the-heartland/

https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-15874013/us-army-tested-killer-mosquitoes-biological-weapon.html

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0596046.pdf

A Transformed World 2025 write in 2008

Women as Agents of Geopolitical Change...

Winners and Losers in a Post-Petroleum World...

We believe the most likely occurrence by 2025 is a technological breakthrough that will provide an alternative to oil and natural gas, but implementation will lag because of the necessary infrastructure costs and need for longer replacement time. However, whether the breakthrough occurs within the 2025 time frame or later, the geopolitical implications of a shift away from oil and natural gas will be immense.

i mean ;and attack all oil facilitys, in Russia and Near-East from Epstein-Clan against american interest´s.

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA490430.pdf

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/gt2040-home



Music;

https://pixabay.com/music/classical-string-quartet-classic-party-417665/



https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-cinematic-time-lapse-115672/