BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Archbishop Vigano - The Deep Church [Francis & The New World Order]
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1183 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
57 views • August 28, 2022

Archbishop Viganò makes his first on-camera appearance in two years, addressing the crisis in the Catholic Church and specifically the connection between Vatican II and the revolution of Pope Francis.

----------------

MASONS


"In the past We have counseled through prophets, your Popes, to forbid all who have joined in My Son's Church, forbid them to become part of freemasonry and the Masons. And why? Because, My children, they are not of God, and if they are not of God, they are the Antichrist. And why are they the Antichrist? Because they worship false idols! 
    "In the commandments of Your God you will remember: 'I,' said the Lord, 'I am your God; thou shalt not have strange gods before you.' And who are these strange gods of masonry and witchcraft? Isis! 
    "My children, man has accepted gods of nature! Pagans you have become! You reject your God the Father; you reject the Trinity; and you have dabbled and burned your fingers in the unknown, the darkness of satanism." - Our Lady, November 1, 1977

------------------

Abp. Viganò: Globalist doctrine is essentially ‘satanic’; we must ‘rebuild’ Christendom

['Never expect the truth from the Great Reset advocates. For where there is no Christ, there can be no Truth, and we know how much they hate Our Lord.']

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-globalist-doctrine-is-essentially-satanic-we-must-rebuild-christendom/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=catholic/







Keywords
revolutionnew world orderglobalismfreemasonryfrancishumanismvatican 2archbishop viganothe deep church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy