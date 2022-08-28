Archbishop Vigano - The Deep Church [Francis & The New World Order]

Archbishop Viganò makes his first on-camera appearance in two years, addressing the crisis in the Catholic Church and specifically the connection between Vatican II and the revolution of Pope Francis.

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MASONS



"In the past We have counseled through prophets, your Popes, to forbid all who have joined in My Son's Church, forbid them to become part of freemasonry and the Masons. And why? Because, My children, they are not of God, and if they are not of God, they are the Antichrist. And why are they the Antichrist? Because they worship false idols!

"In the commandments of Your God you will remember: 'I,' said the Lord, 'I am your God; thou shalt not have strange gods before you.' And who are these strange gods of masonry and witchcraft? Isis!

"My children, man has accepted gods of nature! Pagans you have become! You reject your God the Father; you reject the Trinity; and you have dabbled and burned your fingers in the unknown, the darkness of satanism." - Our Lady, November 1, 1977

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Abp. Viganò: Globalist doctrine is essentially ‘satanic’; we must ‘rebuild’ Christendom

['Never expect the truth from the Great Reset advocates. For where there is no Christ, there can be no Truth, and we know how much they hate Our Lord.']

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-globalist-doctrine-is-essentially-satanic-we-must-rebuild-christendom/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=catholic/













