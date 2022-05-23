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Klaus Schwab Announces Global Takeover by World Elites to Open WEF/who Convention
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65 views • May 23, 2022
The War Room (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 5-23-22
Joe Biden who we know is being puppeteered by Obama and his cabal is destroying our Country and crushing the U.S. Dollar, don't wait for the banks to shut down and prevent you from getting your cash. Prepare and get precious metals.
Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to www.PrepareForTheUSDollarCrash.com.
Globalist confab centers around restoring trust in global institutions and discussing ways to advance the Great Reset agenda.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Joe Biden who we know is being puppeteered by Obama and his cabal is destroying our Country and crushing the U.S. Dollar, don't wait for the banks to shut down and prevent you from getting your cash. Prepare and get precious metals.
Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to www.PrepareForTheUSDollarCrash.com.
Globalist confab centers around restoring trust in global institutions and discussing ways to advance the Great Reset agenda.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
🚨◄ Fighting to keep us FREE from Tyranny. Share all posts, and give the 🖕 to the globalists. I record daily, edit/upload in real-time. commercial-free! - Please subscribe to help me continue to provide truth commercial-free on multiple banned platforms.
Follow me: https://lnk.bio/TheResistance1776
• If you can, please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://lnk.bio/TheResistance1776
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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