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BoJo the Clown - what he really means
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303 views • October 03, 2021
In this TikTok video, Boris Johnson appears to move ahead to Step 3 of the Plan:
1) Fake pandemic to get everyone injected with a gene-altering potion
2) Climate change alarmism caused by HAARP and other geoengineering technologies to justify taking away freedoms and introduce rationing of electricity, supplies, fuel, walking distance etc.
3) Stage a fake alien invasion to justify a world government and look to certain aliens as saviors
1) Fake pandemic to get everyone injected with a gene-altering potion
2) Climate change alarmism caused by HAARP and other geoengineering technologies to justify taking away freedoms and introduce rationing of electricity, supplies, fuel, walking distance etc.
3) Stage a fake alien invasion to justify a world government and look to certain aliens as saviors
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