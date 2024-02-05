Kherson region, Krynki

Fighting continues in the village. The recent installation of the flag, although demoralizing the enemy, did not lead to his leaving the village. The number of Ukrainian Armed Forces on our shore this week was estimated at 80-90 people, although the Ukrainian marines tried to transfer reinforcements by boat, most of which sank to the bottom of the Dnieper.

We still have problems with interaction between units, often with a clear and clear understanding of all forces about the lines they are holding. Ukrainian Armed Forces drones fly in huge numbers.

However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation to cross the Dnieper, which began in the fall of 2023, was disrupted; now a small bridgehead is being held more for media effect. At the cost of the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.