STANDING AGAINST THE DEMONS - SUPERBOWL | 2-11-2024

Show #2084
Show Notes:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalms+5%2C+10%2C+17%2C+35%2C+58%2C+59%2C+69%2C+70%2C+79%2C+83%2C+109%2C+129%2C+137%2C+140&version=KJV
Days Of Elijah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqKcNwknGsA
Going up to the High Places https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmkVtM4zY3s
2 kings: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+kings+23%3A10&version=KJV
Psalm 94: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+94&version=KJV
Psalm 35: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+35&version=KJV
Psalm 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+23&version=KJV
Luke 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+10+&version=KJV
Psalm 100: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+100&version=KJV
1 Corinthians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+cor+2&version=KJV
Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+11&version=KJV
Psalm 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+4&version=KJV
Psalm 34: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+34&version=KJV
Psalm 139: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+139&version=KJV
Romans 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+1&version=KJV
Psalm 27: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+27&version=msg
Psalm 74: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+74&version=AKJV
Romans 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+1&version=KJV
Galatians 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians+5&version=KJV
Psalm 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+23&version=KJV
Psalm 111: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+111&version=KJV
Psalm 112: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+112&version=nKJV
Psalm 140: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+140&version=amp
Matthew 18: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+18&version=KJV
Psalm 123: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+123&version=KJV
How Great thou art: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-m_6KN5ISA
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.